Montaner and María José, the accomplices who could not miss Belinda’s wedding

The Spanish site Showbizz Daily revealed that the Venezuelan heads the list of those attending the party, because in addition to being a great friend of the couple since they worked together on the program La Voz, it was he who helped Nodal to choose the engagement ring and has given him the occasional ‘father to son’ advice.

María José and Belinda. (Instagram / La Voz México)

Maria Jose It could also be on the guest list. The singer witnessed how the romance of Beli Y Nodal and he was his accomplice for months, because, although he realized that there was more than a friendship between them, he preferred to keep the secret.

Nodal had said a few months ago that, to marry Belinda, their wedding could not miss the members of the group Los Plebes del Rancho. “I want to get married now, but I don’t know if I will get out of this year alive. I don’t know if the UFOs or the aliens will come first. The Plebes are my special guests, my friends, I love them very much and I would love for them to be there, “he said.