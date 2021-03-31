Mont Mercou, the new discovery of Curiosity on Mars that shares materials with this region of France

At the beginning of March, NASA’s Curiosity Mars rover began to approach an impressive rock formation that scientists called “Mont Mercou”, a nickname taken from a mountain in France.

Standing approximately 6 meters tall, the outcrop is captured in all its majesty in a new rover selfie, as well as a couple of panoramas that offer a 3D view. The selfie shows Curiosity in front of Mont Mercou with a new drill hole nearby, in a rock nicknamed “Nontron”, in which it is the 30th image of the mission to date.

The Curiosity drill pulverized the sample before inserting it into instruments inside the rover so that the science team could better understand composition of the rock and the clues it could offer about the past of Mars, reports NASA.

This area is in the transition between the “clay carrier unit” that Curiosity is abandoning and the “sulfate carrier unit” which is further up Mount Sharp, the 5-kilometer-high mountain that the rover has been accumulating since 2014. Scientists have long thought that this transition could reveal what happened to Mars when it became the desert planet we see today.

France’s Mont Mercou is located near the village of Nontron in the south-east of the country. The team chose Nontron-related nicknames for this part of the Red Planet because Mars orbiters detected nontronite, a type of clay mineral found near Nontron in the French region.

Surface missions assign nicknames to landmarks to provide mission team members with a common way of referring to rocks, soils, and other geological features of interest.

The selfie is made up of 60 images taken by the Mars Hand Lens Imager (MAHLI) on the rover’s robotic arm on March 26, 2021, the mission’s day 3070 or the Martian sun. These were combined with 11 images taken by the Mastcam on the mast or “head” of the rover on March 16, 2021.

Curiosity also provided a pair of panoramas using its Mastcam on March 4, 2021. When shooting a panorama from about 40 meters away from the outcrop, after turning to one side and shooting another from the same distance, the rover created a stereoscopic effect similar to those seen in 3D viewers. Study the outcrop from more than one angle helps scientists get a better idea of ​​the 3D geometry of the sedimentary layers of Mount Mercou.

In addition to the stereo view and the selfie, Curiosity took a 360-degree panorama of Mont Mercou and its surroundings with its Mastcam.