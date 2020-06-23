Editorial: Gaming / Facebook / Twitter / YouTube / Instagram / News / Discord

Ys IX: Monstrum Nox debuted a few years ago in Japan with no location plans for the West. Fortunately, Nihon Falcom saw the interest that the players of our region have in the saga and confirmed that he was already preparing his arrival in America and Europe.

The company was present at New Game + Expo, an event that presented some news from the Japanese industry. As you can imagine, we could see a new preview of Ys IX: Monstrum Nox, where its next release was reaffirmed in the rest of the world.

Nihon Falcom revealed a launch window for the game and also showed off a special edition that it will have on its console launch.

When will Ys IX: Monstrum Nox debut in the West?

The wait to play Ys IX: Monstrum Nox will be a bit long, since the game will not be available in our region this year. Nihon Falcom and NIS America assured that this delivery will arrive in America and Europe sometime in 2021.

The JRPG will have dual audio, so you can enjoy it in either English or Japanese. Its version for PC will be offered through Steam. The title will be distributed digitally and through physical copies for consoles.

The companies announced a Limited Edition that will be offered for PlayStation 4 and Nintendo Switch in exchange for $ 99.99 USD. The package will include the Pact Edition of the game, an art book, a digital sample of the soundtrack and a reversible cover.

As if that were not enough, the Limited Edition will offer collectibles such as a disc with music, a short novel that serves as a prequel, a figure, a selection of collectible cards, key chains and a special box to store all the content.

Presale of the special edition is now available through the NIS America digital store. Below I leave you a trailer of the JRPG and an image of its collection edition:

Ys IX: Monstrum Nox will debut for PlayStation 4, Nintendo Switch, and PC next year. Here you will find more information about this installment of the saga.