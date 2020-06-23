Those of you who are lovers of the adventures developed by Nihon Falcom and who own a Nintendo Switch, are in luck. On the one hand they have shown a new trailer for The Legend of Heroes: Trails of Cold Steel IV and on the other, they finally confirmed the departure of Ys IX: Monstrum Nox in the West with the hybrid of the Great N between their platforms.

Adol Christin returns to nintendero soil with Ys IX: Monstrum Nox

«The famous adventurer Adol Christin and his companion Dogi arrive in Balduq, a city that has been annexed by the Romun empire. Upon arrival, Adol is arrested. In prison he meets a mysterious woman named Aprilis, who turns him into a Monstrum, a being with supernatural gifts and the power to exorcise monsters. Now, Adol will have to join forces with other Monstrums to deal with threats emerging from a grim dimension known as Grimwald Nox. All this, as they unravel the mysteries of the Monstrum curse and uncover the truth about Balduq’s problems. ”

Above we quote a fragment of the press release that Bandai Namco sent us. This casts a huge doubt on us, why do they call it a curse to receive such convenient powers? Where’s the catch? Even Adol’s design is more interesting now! In the trailer that NIS America uploaded to YouTube they mention that In order for the protagonist to flee Balduq, he must join forces in combat with the other « Monstrum ». In other words, is it a curse because you are locked up in a population that is endangered by « Grimwald Nox »? Time will tell!

Be that as it may, we also know how it will come in terms of languages: texts in English and French, while the voices will come in Japanese and English. Yes, unfortunately the Spanish is left out again. According to the note, Balduq is a huge city and the duty of the protagonists is to protect it. All the « Monstrum » are controllable and they have unique special qualities, like finding hidden objects with the naked eye or climbing steep walls, so it is time to think carefully about who is best for each moment. On the other hand they have confirmed the return of mechanics already known as « Flash Dodge » or « Flash Guard » and the incorporation of new additions, such as the gifts or the enhancement mode, of which we do not have more details at this time. Will you give Ys IX a chance when it goes on sale in 2021? Needless to say, it is in our sights, because VIII gave us a good taste in the mouth.

Source: Bandai Namco press release

