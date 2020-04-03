The eShop of Nintendo Switch it is the place where we can find a huge amount of titles that otherwise could not bequeath to the players. Thus, Kemco has announced that Monster Viator, its latest RPG, will come to this virtual store of the hybrid console of the Big N next April 9, 2020, so those who want to get a copy of this RPG that resembles those of the old school (you just have to see the combat system that reminds us enormously of the first Drabon Quest) should have a space of, at least , 461 MB.

Monster Viator will be available through the Nintendo Switch eShop

Unable to remember who he is, Culter can mysteriously communicate with the monsters. He soon meets Aira, a shepherd who controls monsters with a harp, and they set out on a journey to reveal their memories. With a legendary hero, a thousand monsters, a source of truth and a witch, this fantasy-filled adventure will unfold before you!

Fly through the air on a dragon or ride a raft on the river! Attractive pixel art that brings your adventure to life. Travel with over 20 monsters, each with unique abilities and personalities. Hang in there and take your time to explore not only the challenging dungeons, but also everything this fantastic RPG has for you!

Also, thanks to the YouTube channel of Nintendo Hall, we have had access to the first minutes of this game that, unfortunately for some players, will only be available in English and Japanese. Specifically, we accompany the protagonists of this story during its first 27 minutes. We see some of the history and some exciting combats that will not leave us indifferent at all!

