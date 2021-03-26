“Monster Hunter ‘is not the game at face value; we never do that”

It’s cold. Although it is December and we are in the southern hemisphere, the early morning is still unpleasant when you are out in the open outside of Cape Town. It is approximately 3AM and filming for Monster Hunter is still in full swing. These are the last days of filming and the team is grateful to be sheltered by the facilities of the brand-new film studios that extend to the outskirts of the South African metropolis.

Paul WS Anderson has had them touring the most remote and risky locations in the country during the filming of their new adaptation of a video game of Capcom. In this case, from Monster Hunter. The franchise you really had in mind during every Resident Evil movie. Your real favorite video game.

Of course, to star in this adventure based on your favorite video game, nobody better than your favorite person: Jovovich mile. Exhausted but enthusiastic, she welcomes us in her caravan during a short break from filming. For her the night will still go on, she has to get back into the skin of Artemis, but for a few minutes you can catch your breath.

How was your first contact with Monster Hunter? Did you know the video game?

I knew it because it’s a Capcom and Paul title [W. S. Anderson] has had the rights for years. He has always been interested in it and at first he planned a youth adaptation, with a teenage protagonist. He went on to produce a teaser, but the youth action genre saturated the market and no one wanted to produce more. He had to rethink the project.

Thus came Artemis. And you to interpret it.

He said it would be great to do the movie together. I replied that I was kidding. I wasn’t going to go from fighting zombies to monsters, nor was I sure I would get down with another video game movie so soon. But he’s my husband, you know: we live together, he insisted on me every day … I started playing (it is not recommended to do this type of documentation in front of your children: “It’s for work, darling”) and I had such a good time that I could not refuse.

What can fans expect from Monster Hunter’s move to the movies?

They are going to love it. It’s not the game at face value, but we never do that. The best screenwriters in the world don’t always work in video games, nor are the stories captivating. Paul has taken licenses like putting in the military because that’s how we see people in our world experience Monster Hunter. Add a human component that you can relate to.

After more than two decades making action films, are you more prepared than ever?

Without a doubt, from a physical perspective I have some double sword moves that I couldn’t have done before. Although this is the hardest movie I’ve ever done. It has been a challenge for the locations, beautiful but brutal. We have shot in places where a camera has never been placed. Paul is putting me through a hell of extreme rain, wind, heat and cold …

Do you think that emotionally now you also bring more rawness to your character?

It may be, but 15 years ago I was already doing things like that. Now I feel more professionally prepared, with more discipline. That’s important in a production like this, where you have to shoot before the sun comes up and the light changes. The good thing is that Paul and I understand each other perfectly, we are a well-oiled machine.