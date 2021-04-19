‘Monster’ Berrio, the fearsome knockout who will face ‘Pivi’ in the United States

The Colombian Deiner Berrio, with an impressive knockout effectiveness, will be the rival in turn of the Mexican Olympian Juan Pablo ‘Pivi’ Romero this Thursday, April 22 at the Hayes Gymnasium of the US Military Academy at West Point in New York.

An injury to the American Jonathan Navarro will prevent him from measuring forces with the Mexican, however, the one from Santiago de Tolú, Colombia; will enter the quarrel in the lawsuit presented by Ring City USA in association with Promociones del Pueblo, a company run by Oswaldo Küchle.

Berrio enters this fight with a mark of 22 wins, 13 of them by knockout and two setbacks; In addition, a wide international career that has allowed him to carry out three fights in Russia, even contesting the Silver title of the World Boxing Council among his most important fights.

Romero Marín is already in the United States for his international debut, with an impressive 13-0 record with 9 wins before the agreed limit, the Mexican Olympian in Rio 2016 is confident of returning home with an impressive victory that will allow him to climb in the World Cup rankings of the super lightweight.

In a duel for the WBA featherweight world title, Erika Cruz Hernández from the capital city faces multiple world champion Jelena Mrdjenovich of Canada, in a duel that promises to be from power to power.