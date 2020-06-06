The Bishop of the Diocese of Estelí, Monsignor Juan Abelardo Mata Guevara, issued this Friday a letter addressed to priests, presbyters and deacons of the 28 parishes of Las Segovias, exhorting them to maintain faith in God and approach with the Catholic parishioners before the pandemic of the new coronavirus.

Mata’s communication takes place in the context of the current world health crisis, caused by Covid 19, which continues over time and expands more rapidly in our country, hit by hunger, unemployment and divisions a cause of political ideologies.

It may interest you: WHO changes its position in front of masks

He recalled that recently the Nicaraguan Episcopal Conference (CEN) collected some voices that questioned this situation, “to these I refer to join some others (voices) that reflect the severity of the crisis (coronavirus pandemic)”, stated in his letter Mata , who gathers the pain of the families who mourn their deceased without a farewell, as well as the fear and uncertainty experienced by the vast majority of the population, due to the silence and misinformation about the advance of the pandemic in Nicaragua.

He also reflects in his letter the fear of many people to go to hospitals, “preferring to suffer diseases in silence within their homes”, who in turn said that the manipulation of conscience and coercion of a large part of the population , especially to state workers, who are obliged to attend events called by the government despite the severity of the pandemic.

The priests of the 28 Catholic temples in the departments of Madriz, Nueva Segovia and Estelí celebrate Mass taking the measures to prevent the coronavirus. THE PRESS / Williám Aragón

At the same time, he exposed the existing claim of the population to the alarming increase in the costs of basic services (water, electricity, food and medicine) and the government’s mismanagement to alleviate the economic impact of the pandemic on Nicaraguan households.

“In the Gospel of Matthew 25, 37-40; Jesus invites us not to be indifferent to this reality that the most unprotected live. In this pandemic, no one is exempt from being a victim. However, those who suffer the worst are the most impoverished, those who earn their daily bread. We must look back at them and welcome them with our capacity to love, living with them the crucifixion of our Lord Jesus Christ. Solidarity at this time is an unavoidable value ”, Monsignor exhorted the leaders of the Catholic Church of the 28 parishes in northern Nicaragua.

Also Read: Nicaragua exceeds five thousand infections by Covid-19, according to Citizen Observatory

At the same time I was picking up passages from the Bible that quote: “How many times was I sick and you didn’t visit me? How many times was I hungry and you didn’t give me food?” At the same time, he thanked the priests, presbyters, and deacons of the 28 parishes in Las Segovias for the initiatives they creatively implement to bring comfort, faith, and hope to men and women who have no one to turn to.

So he called them, without exposing the lives of the penitents or theirs, to find appropriate mechanisms to open the doors of the temples with the appropriate prudence in the midst of situations like these (pandemic) to care for their suffering children who seek a last resource to deposit their pain and anguish in the only one that remains to them as it is the true salvation in Jesus Christ.

Also read: Wear a mask in the rain Are we still protected from the Covid-19?

The 28 Catholic temples, including the cathedral of the city of Estelí, maintain their activities mostly behind closed doors and on other occasions they celebrate mass with little Catholic membership to keep their distance and prevent contagion from the coronavirus.