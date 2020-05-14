Walking accompanied by a dog, having a small garden that flourishes, the brightness of the sun, running without shoes, bathing on the seashore or dancing in the rain are simple actions that, if they seemed daily to us before, today take on a different and greater meaning. value.

Those simple acts are the celebrations in which Santiago Prieto and Catalina García, of the group Monsieur Periné, make us participate, with the premiere of their single Parallel World. The Colombian musicians, who remain in isolation in their native country, talk with this newspaper about this production full of good musical energy and in which they have the collaboration of the Puerto Rican Pedro Capó.

“We are very happy to be able to share this song, which we wrote a year ago, in the middle of a strenuous tour that we were doing outside of Colombia, and we found a few days off and we got together to make new music for the album that came in way ”, Catalina details.

His lyrics, which is associated with the reality that the world lives through the pandemic, “is an ode to the simple things in life,” he adds.

“Music, of course, for us has been like the possibility of living in a parallel world all the time and that is why this song is called that (…), we wanted to talk about simple things and continue to give the exercise of doing songs, how important it is for people to connect with feelings ”, details the vocalist.

The strength that music gives them is part of the learning that they want to continue highlighting in this time.

“We are in an industry where songs have become like showcases of things and material dreams impossible for most people and we want people to connect with what they have around them and with their memories and feelings. to help him fill himself with well-being and self-love, “he stresses.

His joint work with the interpreter of Calma and Losing his head was given through his producer Georgie Noriega. “We recorded the song with him towards the end of January, in his studio in Miami, and Pedro works with him too. Pedro listened to the song, he loved it and we connected, ”says Santiago.

Both agreed again with Capó, who was at the Viña del Mar festival (Chile), for the recording of the video of the current single, in Bogotá.

“He flew from Viña to record the video, a couple of weeks before the world changed completely,” he explains about the audiovisual piece directed by Sebastián López, under the concept of exploring traditional urban spaces that are not often shown in videos. musicals.

The animated cover of Parallel World, designed by the System3 studio, not only shows the origins of the musicians, but also the connection they have with each of the moments that have marked their career, which began in 2007, and has allowed them evolve. “The song provides a message about everyday life, about the intimate space and about the world that everyone builds. So we thought to recreate one of the images from the video clip and take it to this illustration, “says Caleña.

I remember that a year ago we got together on a little terrace in Bogotá to make music with good friends. That afternoon, between wines and laughter, we talked about life and what made us happy … Singing with the guitar, laughing at exhaustion, seeing the sun shine in the morning, always walking barefoot, the smell of rain, a little cup of coffee … Now that our life seems to have changed direction and has been reduced to the walls of our houses, we plan to draw a corner in this parallel world where we want to live again. A simple world, a free world, a sweet world. Can you help us invent it? We want to see your drawings We promise to surprise you if we can finish it before Monday. In the stories we will leave the runways to #MundoParalelo A post shared by Monsieur Periné (@monsieurperine) on Apr 30, 2020 at 6:28 PDT

Parallel world, produced by Georgie Noriega, is the group’s first single from their Grammy-nominated album Tropical Charm.

The music scene

Santiago affirms that the current situation in the world will lead the musical field to look for new ways to reach audiences, as it is now doing with digital platforms, the new scenarios that artists are betting on to keep live music current. (AND)