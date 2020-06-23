The wait is over. If you want to get the Monsieur Cuisine Connect, the Lidl food processor, it is already on sale at the moment, although only in the online store. Find out how to get hold of it and if, in our opinions, the in-depth analysis is worth buying

Lidl has products that it usually offer only on specific days. His well-known food processor, Monsieur Cuisine Connect, is one of them. Year after year it is gaining a name and succeeds in the supermarket chain when it is available, and we have good news: today is one of those days when you can buy.

Why does Monsieur Cuisine Connect succeed? The reasons are numerous, but most importantly, the differential factor, is found in how cheap it is for everything it offers. We had the opportunity to analyze each of its details and found that it was extremely easy to use and had a very acceptable final result.

This food processor only It can be bought online, until June 4 it will not reach supermarkets, where it will surely run out in a matter of hours, as usual.

We analyze Monsieur Cuisine Connect, the most sought-after Thermomix food processor. Worth? This is our opinion of the Lidl food processor.

The Monsieur Cuisine Connect has a weight 10.6 kg and when you buy it includes these pieces:

Blade set

Whisk accessory

Steaming accessories

Large removable stainless steel tumbler

Lid with filling hole

Spatula

Cooking basket.

If you are one of those who are looking for a robot that prepares meals, this one will serve you perfectly: you can follow the instructions of the recipes that it includes, but also adapt those of other models. Among the functions it can perform are weighing, kneading, stirring, reversing, whisking, cooking and shredding. So you can remove other items from the kitchen if you get hold of it.

Can we already classify the kitchen robot as one of the best inventions of humanity in recent decades?

To prepare the food you have a 7 “touch screen where it indicates the steps to follow and where you can configure the function and power you want. Also, being connected to the network via WiFi, it updates itself and allows the download of recipes without any complications.

The price of the Silvercrest Monsieur Cuisine Connect is 359 euros, plus shipping costs that do not usually exceed 5 euros. So if you buy it today through its official page, chances are that this week you will have it in your hands.