The beautiful Monserrat Oliver is having a very bad time, the driver has shared that something threatens her health and in the current health contingency she must not step on a hospital.

The driver shared that she is in the United States struggling with the disease she has contracted from a mysterious bacterium.

The worst thing is that contracting this bacterium was as easy as getting on a plane, it could have been contracted through the air conditioner.

Oliver confessed to his followers what was happening through a chat, where he pointed out how difficult the diagnosis and treatment was since he should not enter a hospital due to the threat of Covid-19.

I got sick with a very bad flu, it gave me a fever, a dry cough, it lasted a long time, they did studies on me and it turned out that it was a bacterium, the only way they could take it from me is with a very strong antibiotic in my vein, but they couldn’t get me into hospitals because of the coronavirus.

Monserrat Oliver pointed out that his treatment is applied every 28 days and Yaya, his partner, has been by his side and taking advantage of taking pictures of houses for sale.

So a nurse comes every day for eight days to give me the injection with the antibiotic.

