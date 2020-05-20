Several television drivers have been doing preventive quarantine since the beginning of this week after it emerged on Monday that the senator RN Manuel José Ossandón was infected with covid-19.

Last week the parliamentarian was on programs Channel 13 (“Welcome”), The Network (“Hello Chile”) and Chilevisión (“With You in the Morning”). And just someone from the last space fell victim to the pandemic.

It’s about the journalist and host Monserrat Álvarez, who was working from home and tested positive, which was learned during the afternoon of this Wednesday, May 20.

From the station of Turner Group They confirmed the information, indicating that the communicator received the test results during this day, although she had no symptoms.

The senator was on the program on Monday, May 11, so there is no certainty that the contagion of Monserrat Álvarez It was through the politician.

The journalist’s partner, Julio César Rodríguez, he was also checked and according to what is known he is not sick with coronavirus.

https://www.publimetro.cl/cl/entretention/2020/05/19/bienvenidos-en-cuarentena-ossandon.html

“Based on the results of this examination, Chilevisión has communicated and requested, as a preventive measure, the quarantine of all the team members with whom our driver had labor contact… We want to give all our support to Monserrat, wishing him a speedy recovery. We hope that very soon he can be with us in good health and contributing to our team with his excellent professional performance ”, they said from the channel to radio Bío Bío.

https://www.publimetro.cl/cl/noticias/2020/05/18/manuel-jose-ossandon-se-suma-los-positivos-congreso-le-confirman-coronavirus.html

.