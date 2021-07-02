Monroe and Voracova move on to the next phase of Wimbledon after winning in the 30th finals

07/02/2021

On at 21:30 CEST

The American tennis player Nicholas monroe, number 87 of the ATP and the Czech player Renata voracova, number 70 of the WTA won in one hour and nine minutes by 6-4 and 6-3 to the british Jonny omara Y Sarah Beth Gray, number 75 of the ATP and number 230 of the ATP respectively in the 30th finals of Wimbledon. With this result, we will closely follow the trajectory of the players in the round of 32 of the championship.

The statistics show that the winners managed to break their opponents’ serve 4 times, had a 59% effectiveness in the first service, committed 6 double faults and achieved 62% of the service points. As for O’mara and Gray, they managed to break serve once, achieved 72% effectiveness, made 2 double faults and won 58% of their service points.

The tournament takes place in London from June 28 to July 11 on outdoor grass. During this competition a total of 48 couples face.