Monreal will fight for Morena’s candidacy in 2024

MEXICO CITY

After President Andrés Manuel López Obrador did not mention him as one of the figures to run to succeed him in 2024, Senator Ricardo Monreal declared that he will fight to be Morena’s candidate.

I’m going to fight in Morena. I am very clear about what is happening in the country, I am very certain about what the Fourth Transformation and the change of regime represent. I have lived it for 23 years, accompanying President López Obrador through thick and thin, which have been more the bad, ”declared the leader of Morena’s senators in the Senate.

Ricardo Monreal assured that “he will be punctual for the appointment with history” to register in Morena as a contender for the party’s candidacy in 2023.

The former governor of Zacatecas said he was not offended by President López Obrador for not having been mentioned in the list of Morena presidential candidates last Monday, considering that he is part of the Congress of the Union and being part of an autonomous power.

But I say it very clearly, I think that by August-September 2023 the call will be issued in accordance with Morena’s statutes, and I reiterate that I will be punctual for the appointment with history, “he said.

The senator said he had a good opinion of his possible opponents, and mentioned the head of government of Mexico City, Claudia Sheinbaum.

Ricardo Monreal said of himself being a normal aspirant, and not a vulgar ambitious.

I have a good opinion of all those mentioned by the President. I have a good opinion of the Head of Government and I believe that they all deserve to be addressed and mentioned by the President; and that does not prevent me from being a normal candidate, not a vulgar ambitious but a normal candidate to succeed the President of the Republic ”, he emphasized.

Ricardo Monreal said that at this time he does not foresee any break, or attitude that could crack Morena and that if the level continues in the game, he will abide by the rules published in 2023 for the registration of candidates.

I met the current president @lopezobrador_ in 1997. Since then, we trust that his vision and perseverance would achieve the unthinkable: a revolution of consciences that would demolish old structures. https://t.co/UAYfP6yjSI – Ricardo Monreal A. (@RicardoMonrealA) July 5, 2021

jcs