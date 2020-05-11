To carry out the approach of the senator from Morena, articles 2431 and 2432 of the Federal Civil Code would have to be amended.

The senator Ricardo Monreal Avila proposed modify the Federal Civil Code, in order to tenants and lessors can agree the exemption from payment or reduction of the amount agreed for the rental in crisis situations, such as the Covid-19 pandemic.

The agreement would be generated as the economic situation allows, and guaranteeing the best conditions for the people involved, at a time when solidarity and joint commitment are required, said the coordinator of the Morena senators in his proposal, detailed in a release.

Once the General Health Council ordered to stop non-essential activities to prevent the spread of the virus, there have been difficulties in paying the rent or renting real estate, said the senator, due to his work activity, the loss or suspension of employment, or due to the cut in wages, among others, the Zacatecan legislator detailed.

He mentioned that this scenario has caused many doubts about how to proceed at this time, due to the leasing of the properties in which the affected businesses are located, in addition to the fact that there is economic uncertainty with an uncertain duration.

He also called to consider the people who live on the income from their properties, who pay their debts and obligations with the money they collect from the spaces they rent, and that not receiving that income can affect and put the family environment at risk.

“This double impact causes the breakdown of the so-called payment chain,” he warned.

The Federal Civil Code already describes assumptions to reduce payments, in case of total or partial impossibility of enjoying the leased asset, due to “fortuitous event or force majeure”.

However, Ricardo Monreal pointed out, in the face of a health emergency of this magnitude, the ideal is to seek the protection of both parties to the lease.

Thus, the reform proposed by the senator from Morena would be applied in articles 2431 and 2432 of the Federal Civil Code in order to establish that, in the event that a health emergency totally or partially prevents the use or enjoyment of a leased asset, there is the possibility of agreeing the exemption from payment or the reduction of the amount that was initially agreed. (Notimex)