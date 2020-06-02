After stating that an investigation must be opened, the Morena coordinator in the Senate, Ricardo Monreal, assured that if there were any irregularity in the contract assigned with Grupo Huerta Madre to level the land of the Dos Bocas refinery, it will be punished by President Andrés Manuel López Obrador. Read: Women without limits: scholarships to learn programming

“There must be an investigation, that the President always does. There is no exception to sanction those who commit excesses or irregularities in their office, everyone in Morena is warned,” he said.

In its Monday edition, REFORMA publishes that Grupo Huerta Madre was established five days before Petróleos Mexicanos (Pemex) assigned it a contract for 4,968.9 million pesos to level the land where the refinery is built.

Read: AMLO: If regrowths occur, we will close again

Read: WhatsApp: send messages to a number without adding to contacts

In a remote conference, Senator Monreal came out in defense of the Secretary of Energy, Rocío Nahle, midwife of businessman Arturo Quintanilla, partner of Juan Carlos Fong in one of the three companies that make up Grupo Huerta Madre.

“If there was an irregularity, I can assure you, because I know the President of the Republic, that there will be sanctions; if there were and it was demonstrated that irregularities were committed, the President is implacable with acts of corruption, I know him very well,” he said. .

“And I trust that what Secretary Rocío Nahle has said is real. I do not doubt Rocío’s word: she is a woman of integrity, she is from an honest, honest family, which is far removed from doing business with the public sector or under public authority. I trust that the Secretary can sufficiently clarify that there is no irregularity. “

.