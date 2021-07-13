Monreal; highlights great vigor of the party

MEXICO CITY.

Despite having an unusual advance in the country’s political power, since in just a few years it became the leading political force in Mexico, Morena has still not managed to “generate organic life, institutional life, disciplinary life. We have not yet been able to establish mechanisms in Morena that allow discussion in an institutional manner. His party life has not yet been institutionalized, ”says Ricardo Monreal Ávila.

Monreal, one of the founders of the party and who today remembers the reasons that led him to confront the then powerful PRI when it denied him the possibility of being a candidate for governor of Zacatecas, assures that “now with the experience accumulated over the years, I affirm I did the right thing by not allowing an imposition or exclusion in the PRI in 1997, 23 years ago, and I am sure that the lesson learned by the parties, in this case by Morena, the same mistake will not be made ”, he says.

Last Friday, July 9, Morena celebrated its seven years of existence as a political party, created from a split between a large part of the PRD militants and the sum of members of other parties, mainly the PRI, and although its electoral growth was vertiginous Since in just four years it managed to place itself in the first place of electoral preferences throughout the country, since last year it began to register severe internal problems, first in relation to the replacement of its national leadership and later due to the rearrangement of power groups around those who aspire to more political power.

Since its birth, Morena has been divided into two large groups: radicals and moderates. The radicals call themselves “the pure ones,” because they say they have always been in the ranks of the left and went from the PRD to Morena, just like their leader, President Andrés Manuel López Obrador. The moderates have a history in other political parties, but they started in the PRI and have been the government on different occasions.

But as a result of the election results of June 6, the internal division was sharpened, because the pure or radical are now located in three large subgroups; while the moderates are located in two large subgroups.

In that internal geography, the President of the Republic gave the starting signal to his own presidential succession, which caused the internal rearrangement of the Morenoites, according to the story that the party’s own militants shared with Excelsior.

Excluded until yesterday from the presidential list of possible successors, Ricardo Monreal is preparing to face the internal struggle to be the presidential candidate of Morena and expressly asks if Morenoism is as strong as the PRI that he faced and won in the Nineties, Ricardo Monreal assures that “I don’t know if it is as strong as the PRI, Morena now; what I do know is that it is a renewed hope in the movement.