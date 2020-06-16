Take advantage of discounts: they won’t last long.

Today is a good day for wipe out apps and games on sale for a limited time from Google Play Store and load your Android mobile or tablet with new content. And is that one more Monday, a good number of developers have decided downgrade some of his best creations, to offer them with great discounts, which in some cases represent 100% of the original price.

This time, the selection of offers comes specially loaded in the games section, with such popular titles as Monopoly or Sink the Fleet. It is also possible to find useful apps and tools, including a good expense control app, or two of the SkySafari series utilities, intended for space exploration, allowing astronomical objects to be viewed in a more precise way from the mobile phone. All offers – a total of 45 – have a limited duration.

Payment applications on Android on offer

Expense Control: How much can I spend? Premium | 1.09 euros 3.29

SkySafari 6 Pro | 21.99 euros 42.99

Sky Safari 6 Plus | 7.49 euros 15.99

My Dictionary: polyglot | 2.09 euros 4.99

My Purses | 1.89 euros 3.79

WiFi Mouse HD | 1.69 euros 3.19

Free paid Android applications

Paid games for Android on sale

Monopoly | 2.79 euros 4.49

The Game of Life | 1.49 euros 2.99

Cluedo | 1.19 euros 2.29

SINK THE FLEET | 2.55 euros 4.99

THE GAME OF LIFE Holidays | 1.19 euros 2.29

Lucid Dream Adventure 2: An Adventure Game | 2.09 euros 3.09

Pocket City | 0.9 euros 3.29

Tiny Little Kingdoms | 2.39 euros 4.09

King of Dragon Pass: Text Adventure RPG | 4.89 euros 10.49

Muse Dash | 1.29 euros 2.69

SiNKR 2 | 1.09 euros 2.19

Air Control | 1.19 euros 2.39

Who Are You, Mr. Cooper? | 0.59 euros 1.39

Dragon, Fly! Full | 1.19 euros 3.59

Plancon: Space Conflict | 1.09 euros 2.09

Quaddro 2 – Intelligent game | 1.09 euros 2.19

Planescape: Torment: Enhanced Edition | 5.49 euros 10.99

Air Control 2 | 1.19 euros 2.39

Premium Hangman | 1.39 euros 2.99

CRAZY CHICKEN strikes back | 1.19 euros 4.09

Dungeon Warfare | 1.49 euros 3.09

FootLOL: Crazy Soccer! Action Football game | 1.29 euros 2.99

Majesty: The Northern Expansion | 1.29 euros 3.19

Free Android paid games

