“Monogamy is not natural”

The anthill addressed a topic this Tuesday more common in the conversations of First dates diners than in the Antena 3 program. And it is that polyamory was the protagonist of the day, as it usually happens in Carlos Sobera’s restaurant in Cuatro.

The guests were Toni Acosta and Fernando Colomo, protagonist and director of Poliamor para principiantes, his new film which will be released in theaters on May 21. Both discussed with Pablo Motos the nuances of this definition of love.

The presenter stressed that if polyamory was a fashion, to which Colomo replied that “it has come to stay, but it takes a long time. Now to anyone we ask about This topic tempts you to know more about this option and, in addition, it is practiced by more people than we think“.

“Those who practice it are very proud, I have not met anyone who tells me as a secret”Acosta said, while the director added: “In polyamory everything is told, everything is spoken, there is a main couple and then there may be other couples.”

“It is not a valid all, they are very serious, ethics is fundamental, sincerity … that in theory because in practice it should not be so easy,” admitted the guest. Listening to you, Motos wanted to know his opinion on monogamy: “Is it a great idea?”, To which Colomo replied that “I think it is not natural”.

Fernando Colomo and Toni Acosta, in ‘El hormiguero’. 20 minutes | ATRESMEDIA

Acosta, for his part, said: “I believe in everything, if you are happy with monogamy greatBut it’s true that when I started with this movie I began to discover that there were a lot of people who followed polyamory. “

“Will viewers who see the movie feel like experiencing it?” Commented the host. The director stated that “the film is a course for beginners, but I think that after seeing it you have to wait for everything to rest a bit and open your mind”. Acosta added that “it depends on what state your relationship is in while you watch the movie.”

The actress also wanted to explain some polyamory terms for viewers to familiarize with: “The ENR (Energy of the New Relationship) is when your partner falls in love with another and you make yourself happyThat makes you benefit from that new energy, “he explained.

“There is also the ‘Unicorn’, a bisexual woman who interacts with a heterosexual couple and the ‘Fluid Agreement’, which is when you open the couple and together they want to enjoy that agreement without protection, “said Acosta.

To conclude, Motos asked them if they would be able to fall in love with two people: “I think yes, it is an education problem, we have educated ourselves with that of the better half, but this opens up many possibilities, love is not exclusive and huge“Colomo assured.” I think polyamory would stress me out a bit, “admitted the guest.