Mono Burgos, the abrupt end of an adventure that is too short

05/18/2021 at 5:38 PM CEST

Germán Burgos’ first experience as head coach in big football lasted much less than expected and ended abruptly. After losing 0-1 to Sarmiento de Junín and being eliminated from the Argentine Cup, the leadership of Newell’s Old Boys de Rosario decided to fire former Cholo Simeone aide-de-camp without even waiting for this Thursday’s match against Palestino de Chile for the Copa Sudamericana.

The worst of the case is that nobody was surprised by what happened. The trajectory of the popular Mono in the rojinegro club -to which he arrived with the Argentine tournament already started and the team closing the table in his area- It was marked by anxiety, criticism and negative results. The 3-0 defeat against Rosario Central in the city’s classic – undoubtedly the most visceral in a country as visceral as Argentina – on May 2, he had practically sentenced his future.

End of the match: #Newells 0 – Sarmiento 1 (Borasi). pic.twitter.com/9g9xVUNjlI – Newell’s Old Boys (@Newells) May 17, 2021

The final balance is the best demonstration of his stumbling: 13 games, just 3 wins, 5 draws and 5 losses. La Lepra finished last in the positions of its group and was already eliminated from the South American and Argentina cups. Eager to prove his ability to lead his own football project, Burgos accepted the proposal to return to his country after more than 20 years of absence, ignoring the complications and obstacles involved in taking over an important club like Newell’s., whose showcases display the largest number of national titles among all entities that are not from Buenos Aires and its surroundings.

But since your arrival, the Monkey ran into problems of all kinds. The first and most serious to his attempt to put together a competitive team was a very beaten and badly shaped insole, in which those who know (Maxi Rodríguez, Pablo Pérez, Nacho Scocco, Fernando Belluschi …) are already veterans who cannot bear the rhythm of two weekly games with trips included, and the youngest do not reach sufficient individual quality levels to provide reliable alternatives.

Starting from that base, Burgos was never able to achieve stability. Before landing in Rosario, he had asked for time to “find the & rdquor; before defining the identity of the game or the style that best suits what was in the dressing room. But he had nothing of what he intended. Neither time, nor results, nor adequate responses from the players on the field. The consequence was a scarce set of ideas, lacking in functioning and that in each game he was betting more to protect himself in defense, which increased the anger of the fans.

Stifle problems from speech

Inexperienced in the role of leader, the Monkey is not either had enough skill to try to quell the storm from the discursive. His statements in the press conferences, in which he seemed to deny the evidence of a team that played badly and only appealed to exalt the delivery of their managers, It was far from being the necessary lifeline to get through this part of the season and thus be able to reset and start from scratch when the next one starts, after the America’s Cup.

If something was missing to make the situation worse, the economic and managerial problems that have involved the rojinegro club for years came to light again due to the postponement of the elections scheduled for April 25. The arrival of new authorities was seen as an essential step to regain some normality and guide the future, but the very strong second wave of pandemic that the country is experiencing forced to suspend them, and with the succession of defeats in the field the institution was once again abuzz.

The defeat against Sarmiento, the final blow

With all that baggage against Newell’s appeared on Monday before the modest Sarmiento de Junín with the intention of giving himself a joy, continue ahead in the Argentine Cup and alleviate the tension around the team. The result was one more blow, that of the definitive KO. Argentine soccer is voracious with coaches who do not achieve immediate success and it provides very few options for recovery. Germán Burgos could not take advantage of his – a triumph in the classic would have given him air, for example – and his adventure ended too soon. Battler as he has always been, surely he is already thinking of seeking revengeto.