Monlau Repsol, at TCR Spain with Cupra and Alba Cano

05/27/2021

On at 13:16 CEST

True to his appointment with the cars in our country, Monlau Repsol will have representation in the new TCR Spain 2021 that starts in the Los Arcos circuit (Navarra) this weekend. The Spanish team will be in charge of setting up and assisting a Cupra Leon Competition that Alba Cano from Malaga will drive throughout the season.

“For Monlau Repsol it is a great satisfaction to be able to compete in the TCR Spain, within the framework of the Racing Weekend, which has the support of the Royal Spanish Automobile Federation. We are very excited to start this project made up of professional technicians, teachers and trainees. that will mark the future steps to be followed by our team in the TCR & rdquor; category, he affirms Jaime Serrano, General Director of Monlau Repsol Technical School.

After successfully participating in the Spanish Endurance Championship in recent years, Monlau Repsol wants to be the protagonist this season in the new TCR Spain that will share the grid with the CET-RACE participants within the Spanish Super Touring Championship. The event promises spectacle and strong emotions, as it has vehicles based on series models, powered by turbocharged two-liter gasoline engines.

On the grid will be the Monlau Repsol Cupra León Competición driven by Alba Cano, who treasures a long and successful career in the modality of passenger cars. His most famous triumph with the Barcelona team was the historic TCR title in the prestigious 24H Touring Car Endurance Series 2017, forming a relay in a SEAT León Cup Racer with the Castellón José Manuel Pérez-Aicart, the madrilenian Álvaro Bajo and the belgian Jurgen Smet. Two years later, the malagueña would proclaim herself CER solo champion of the TCR category.

Your next challenge is the TCR Spain 2021, which will take place within the framework of the Racing Weekend, along with other automobile modalities, and will include five meetings, to be held in Navarra (May 29 and 30), Jarama (July 3 and 4), Motorland (July 31 and August 1), Valencia (September 18 and 19) and Barcelona (September 13 and 14) November). Each appointment will include three scoring races of 20 minutes.

David Simon, Director of the Department of Motorsports Competition at Monlau Repsol Technical School, stresses that “the TCR Spain format will allow our team to return to its origins and recover the concept of sprint races, of pure speed and not so much of endurance and strategy as lately we were used to team & rdquor ;.

The Racing Weekend will be broadcast on television and streaming, by Teledeporte de TVE, La Liga Sports TV and the YouTube channel of the Royal Spanish Automobile Federation.