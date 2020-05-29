New Delhi . – A group of monkeys took blood samples from patients suspected of having coronavirus at a government hospital in the Meerut district of northern India’s Uttar Pradesh state.

The incident occurred Thursday when a laboratory assistant working with the hospital’s covid-19 facility was bringing blood samples for analysis, Dr. Dheeraj Baliyan, medical superintendent of the Lala Lajpat Rai Memorial Medical Hospital and College, told CNN .

The monkeys attacked the laboratory assistant and took the sample box with three samples, Baliyan added.

S.K. Garg, head of the hospital, told a local news service that they were blood samples, and not the swabs that are usually taken to analyze covid-19.

Garg said the samples belonged to people who had tested positive for covid-19, but were taken as part of routine blood tests for patients.

The monkeys climbed the trees with the samples and threw them out after chewing the packages, Baliyan added.

The medical superintendent confirmed to CNN that no individuals came into contact with the samples, and hospital authorities have disinfected the area and removed the samples taken by the monkeys.

The district administration ordered an investigation against the hospital authorities for alleged mishandling of the samples.

According to the Indian Ministry of Health, the total number of coronavirus cases in the country as of Friday is 165,799, including 4,706 deaths.

CNN’s Amy Woodyatt contributed to this report.

