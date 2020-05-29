Blood samples stolen by the monkeys have already been recovered, after the incident sparked fear of helping to spread the COVID-19 virus.

According to Times of India, a gang of monkeys harassed an Indian health worker and took blood samples from COVID-19 tests, raising fears that they might have spread the virus in the local area.

The strange incident saw the troop of primates launch their assault near Meerut Medical College in Delhi, India.

It all happened on Thursday when a laboratory assistant working on the Covid-19 hospital facility was bringing blood samples for analysis, Dr. Dheeraj Baliyan, medical superintendent of the Lala Lajpat Rai Memorial Medical Hospital and College, told CNN.

After leaving with the three samples, the monkeys ran through the nearby trees.

The sample boxes were later recovered and had not been damaged, Dheeraj Raj, told . on Friday after images of the incident went viral on social media.

“They were still intact and we do not believe there is any risk of contamination or spread”Raj said.

He added that the three people whose samples were stolen had been retested for the virus.

For his part, SK Garg, head of the hospital, told a local news service that the samples were blood samples, and not the swabs usually taken to detect Covid-19.

The medical superintendent confirmed to CNN that no individuals came into contact with the samples, and hospital authorities have disinfected the area and removed the samples taken by the monkeys.

Finally, the district administration ordered an investigation against the hospital authorities for alleged mishandling of the samples.

Rhesus macaques, more active during confinement

Due to the confinement due to the pandemic, the rhesus macaques, an intelligent species, have become more visible in the surroundings of India.

While they have proven to be a growing problem in the country’s urban areas in recent years, closure measures in the past two months are believed to have emboldened the monkeys.

Monkeys ride a motorcycle to eat fruits from a box during the confinement in New Delhi. Image. Sky News

Reports show that they congregate in parts of Delhi normally full of humans.

The animals have also adapted to live in close contact with people, and some groups are believed to have struggled in the absence of human food that they had come to trust.

People have been advised not to feed the monkeys while the pandemic continues, as experts suggest that doing so could cause the virus to mutate and infect primates.

