India.- A Photo It went viral on social networks because it shows how a family of monkeys respect your healthy distance while eating, this during quarantine for coronavirus (Covid-19).

The authorities have been clear to avoid more contagions by coronavirus, it is necessary to maintain the social distancingAt least one meter must be separated from the other person.

A family of monkeys was the example in the city of Bhalukpong, Well, in a photo shared by Kiren Rijiju, an Indian government official, shows how the monkeys approached a volunteer who fed.

In this photo, you can see how the man with several fruits in his possession, gave them a piece of watermelon to each monkey.

The seven monkeys who were in the place, sat down to eat in the middle of the road, however, all were positioned in straight line and keeping your distancing correspondent, surprising the witnesses who decided to capture the incredible moment.

A perfect social distancing seen near Bhalukpong in Arunachal Pradesh along the Assam-Arunachal boundary. If we look carefully, animals can teach us many vital lessons that we could have missed in the rush of our normal daily lives, ”read the tweet shared by the officer.

Users in social networks demonstrated and expressed their surprise to see how these little animals put a great example and they assured that it is necessary to learn from them.

April 28, 2020

