“Our findings increase optimism that it will be possible to develop vaccines against covid-19“Dan H. Barouch, the researcher who conducted both studies at the Beth Israel Deaconess Medical Center (BIDMC) in Boston, said in a statement.

“Further research will be necessary to answer important questions about the duration of protection.“As well as the specificities of the SARS-CoV-2 vaccines developed for humans,” he said, when the pandemic has already left more than 325,000 deaths worldwide since its appearance in China in December.

Macaque analysis

These studies “of the first to demonstrate that non-human primates can develop immunity protective against SARS-CoV-2, they are promising, “said the scientific journal Science.

Two new studies in macaques offer hope that humans could develop protective immunity against SARS-CoV-2, either as the result of a natural infection or by way of a vaccine.

In the first study, nine adult macaques were infected with the SARS-CoV-2 virus. After recovering, they were exposed to a second infection 35 days later. All of them showed “few or no symptoms.”

“These data indicate that SARS-CoV-2 infection elicited protective immunityIn monkeys, conclude their authors, who at the same time underline the “important differences” in contagion to the coronavirus in these animals and in humans.

In the second study, Researchers administered experimental vaccines to 35 adult macaques.

When these were nasal infected with SARS-CoV-2 six weeks later, “had sufficient levels of antibodies in the blood to neutralize the virus within two weeks“Says Science.

These levels were similar to those detected in humans. on the road to recovery after catching the new coronavirus, the researchers said.

“These are very encouraging studies,” said Lawrence Young, a researcher at the University of Warwick who was not involved in the work.

But infections with the new coronavirus “would be different in humans, in particular the ability of the virus to infect many other tissues and cells in humans. The immune responses would also be very different, “said the scientist.