Two studies in monkeys published Wednesday offer some of the first scientific evidence that surviving Covid-19 could lead to immunity against reinfection, a sign that the vaccines being developed could be successful, US researchers said.

Although scientists have assumed that the antibodies produced in response to the new coronavirus provide protection, there is little rigorous scientific evidence to support that.

In one of the new studies, researchers infected nine monkeys with Covid-19, the disease caused by the new coronavirus. After they recovered, the team exposed them to the virus again and the animals did not get sick.

The findings suggest that they “develop a natural immunity that protects them against further exposure,” said Dr. Dan Barouch, a researcher at the Center for Virology and Vaccine Research at Harvard’s Beth Israel Deaconess Medical Center in Boston, the studies of which were published in Science magazine.

“It is very good news,” Barouch said.

Several research teams have published articles – many of them not reviewed by other scientists – suggesting that a vaccine against the virus would be effective in animals.

In the second study, Barouch and colleagues examined 25 monkeys with six vaccine prototypes to see if the antibodies produced in response offered protection. They then exposed those monkeys and 10 control animals to SARS-CoV-2, the official name of the new coronavirus.

All of the control animals showed high levels of the virus in their nose and lungs, but in the vaccinates “we saw a substantial degree of protection,” Barouch said. Eight of the vaccinated animals were fully protected.

These peer-reviewed studies do not show that humans develop immunity or how long it would last, but they are reassuring.

“These data will be seen as a welcome scientific advance,” said Barouch.