Monkeys driving column car josé clopatofsky motor magazine

Following the debates on SOAT, it is surprising to see the lightness with which, fortunately, it was passed over the reforms that were initially proposed, and it was shocking to know how the article ended up being another zoo cage when the final text appeared with the well-known population of monkeys that representatives or senators, opportunistic or ignorant, embedded in him.

For example, they approved to force the renewal of the SOAT and, worse, to charge an automatic fine if the holder of the registration of a car does not do it. First – and we leave this written in anticipation of the debate when it is resurrected in the next legislature -, it must be mentioned This insurance only applies to vehicles that travel on public roads. A car that is in the workshop, crashed, evicted, in the garage, in the patios, in the windows, abandoned, however, parked without moving, does not have to have the SOAT or the current revision. As soon as it rolls, of course the authority must require them, although they say that there are 5 million vehicles walking without SOAT and they have not been able to detect them despite being a crowd on wheels.

This was not in the haircut and ruined original project when it reached the finals, but at a “technical table” of the Sixth Committee of the Senate, Radical Change senator Nubia López added the absurd point of fines. That they took it away, but that does not exempt from qualifying it as an outburst for the simple act of presenting it and, moreover, for having achieved an initial consensus among technical parliamentarians (?) on the subject.

Another controversial point remains in force, although electorally profitable for congressmen, such as discounts on the SOAT if the person has not generated complaints. It would be awarded to the vehicle’s license plate and not to the driver, who is the one who generates the risk. This is why we have insisted so much that From the root the SOAT is poorly conceived because it must be issued to a person’s identity card, in different categories, depending on the vehicle that drives on public roads, from a bicycle to a super truck, in such a way that whenever you have a rudder in your hands there is a protection for third parties who may suffer some mishap typical of the eventualities of the tracks.

Propose a discount because the parliamentarian who created the original idea made a commitment with some motorcycle unions to ingratiate himself with their votes, for those who do not use the policy, it would sound interesting if the beneficiary was the person and not the car. If that is approved, a driver with multiple cars and motorcycles would be favored with a single policy, while awarding the license plate turns the discount into a business case in reselling the car.

In addition, the project goes beyond many economic considerations, since would mortally injure the financial structure of SOAT by generating these discounts on future collections, on which many resources that go to health and other funds are based, among these some large ones for the timid Road Safety Agency.

The proponent says that the discount is amortized by reducing the silver that the insurers recognize to the intermediaries that sell the SOAT, which is not consistent either, since These commissions are voluntarily awarded by those companies that they are fully entitled to close those stores and sell the policy directly.

Since there is so much concern to reduce costs to the already punished motorists, it is necessary to take advantage of the fact that the project was temporarily stopped so that before starting again the scampering of first, medium and last minute occurrences, a reconsideration is made of how much is pasted in the document, putting grind also in the matter of the collisions of smaller or simple cans. Nor can it be approved as if it were a scratch or a bent over of mirrors, when implementing it requires analysis to avoid abuse and not justify it with the simple fact of avoiding traffic congestion, which is totally idiotic, since they continue to demand the sketch that can take hours to become official by some authority.

I saved this for last though this message, posted on Facebook in the name of @felipezambrano, I would have saved all this repetitive disquisition:

“My dad sometimes doesn’t have the SOAT and he just doesn’t take the car out. He keeps it until he has what to pay for it. Now are you going to be fined for not having what to pay with? Are they going to fine us for not having a stable income or being poor? “

That was what people felt when the monkey looked out through some window of the Capitol.