A band of monkeys robbed a health worker carrying samples of blood of patients with coronavirus, in India.

A laboratory technician was walking the streets of the Meerut community near Delhi, who was carrying three blood samples. Suddenly, several monkeys stole the samples. One of them ran through the trees and even tried to bite the container containing the blood.

The incident occurred this week and the Meerut School of Medicine stated that the samples, contained in boxes, were subsequently recovered, without any damage.

Faculty spokesman Dheeraj Raj emphasized that the boxes were intact and ruled out any risk of spread or contamination of the SARS-CoV-2 virus. He explained that the people from whom the samples came had been analyzed again, in order to find the pathogen.

Although there is coronavirus As they are transmitted in animals, there is as yet no evidence that the virus causing the current pandemic can be transmitted from animals to humans.

In some rural areas, farmers complain that monkeys devour their crops and have even asked the authorities to intervene. Until this Friday, India it has 4 thousand 406 people killed by the COVID-19.

# Mission_hunger_free_bbsr # Fight against # COVID-19

Today the monkeys were fed in Bhubaneswar’s Khandagari by Help India ”It’s great to be able to feed these animals, our organization provides food to 500 helpless animals every day @CMO_Odisha

@HUDDeptOdisha @cpbbsrctc @pcsarangi pic.twitter.com/YsVlFZrBJ5 – HELp INDIA (@ HELpINDIA18) April 1, 2020

With information from The Guardian.

It may interest you:

CNN reporter arrested while airing protests (VIDEO)

103-year-old granny defeats the coronavirus and celebrates with a cold beer

Quarantine miracle! Woman wins lottery with the money from her face mask she sold