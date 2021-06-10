Monitor indoor air quality using infrared sensors

Poor indoor air quality generates numerous health problems, and can cause a deterioration of the cardiorespiratory system of people. An estimated 3 million human beings die prematurely annually from chronic exposure to poor air quality inside their homes.

Changes in the design of modern buildings have made spaces often more airtight compared to older structures. While these enhancements ensure greater convenience and comfort, with lower operating costs, they also provide indoor environments where pollutants are easily produced and can accumulate in concentrations much higher than those found outside. Elevated levels of volatile organic compounds (VOCs), extreme relative humidity (RH), high temperatures, and higher concentrations of particulate matter and carbon dioxide are the most frequent sensory irritants in indoor environments.

The concern generated by air quality in a pandemic context, due to its link as an aggravating factor in the transmission of COVID-19, was decisive for the Research Laboratory in New Information Technologies (LINTI), directed by Javier Díaz at the Faculty of Computer Science of the National University of La Plata (UNLP) in Argentina, develop a network of low-cost sensors to install in different closed spaces. This system makes it possible to monitor the properties of the indoor air.

The sensors that make up the network can be used as part of the post-COVID-19 protocol, to guarantee good aeration in closed spaces.

The sensors base their operation on the specific absorption of wavelengths produced by the presence of carbon dioxide molecules when they are crossed by infrared light.

“The basic principle of this development – they explained from LINTI – is based on the fact that an infrared light source emits a beam of rays through the sampling gas chamber, and each component of the sample gas absorbs infrared rays of a frequency specific. By using the detector to receive and measure the infrared absorption of the corresponding frequency, combined with the analysis of the algorithm set in the embedded software, the concentration of the gas component can be measured. The reason this technique is not dispersive is that the wavelength that passes through the sample gas cell is not pre-filtered ”.

“The different gases have their own characteristic absorption spectra due to differences in their molecular structure, concentration and energy distribution,” the specialists detailed.

Using infrared sensors, the system monitors the quality of the air in indoor environments, something of great help in times of pandemic. (Photo: UNLP)

This work will use devices with very low energy consumption that allow to have long periods of autonomy that can reach up to 10 years and more for radio frequency transmitters that implement the low-power and long-range protocols called LPWAN (Low Power Wide Area Network) to be in tune with the low power requirements of the sensors. Within these protocols, the use of the LoRaWAN platform at 915 Mhz is proposed.

“LoRaWAN is a specification for low power and wide area networks, LPWAN, designed specifically for low power consumption devices, operating in networks of local, regional, national or global reach,” the researchers detailed.

And they culminated, “the idea is to implement these low-cost sensors enclosed in housings of their own design and easy to install in the environments to be controlled. The sensors will be part of a network that, through the LoRaWAN platform, will be integrated into the Internet, sending the measurements made to servers that will process the data received. To this end, a web platform will be developed for the visualization and alerts of the pollutant measurements ”. (Source: UNLP)