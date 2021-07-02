Monica Vergara proud of her players despite a win

MEXICO CITY.

It is the price we must pay to continue growing, “said Monica Vergara after her pupils fell 4-0 against the United States.

The Mexican Women’s National Team was measured in a preparation duel against the two-time world champions and they lost for the third time so far in the Vergara administration. Despite the result, the strategist said she was satisfied with what the players delivered.

Proud of the players for the personality, because it is what we want it to be seen; you have to understand the moment between both teams, but we always go with the intention of giving our best, “he said.

After being questioned about the evolution and football development of the team, Vergara indicated that they will spare no effort to highlight the evolution of the national team.

You have to appreciate the things that are on the right track. I am convinced of what comes after this game and if they do not notice it, we will continue working until they notice it and are proud of what this team is and does “

This next July 5, both teams will meet again in the second friendly match of this tour, waiting for a result that takes pressure off the work of the technical director.

I am in a place where results are urgently awaited. Nobody is happy with the results, but I can say that it is gratifying how this generation has started from the first game, “concluded Vergara.

