Monica Rambeau rumored for Doctor Strange 2

Marvel Studios is wrapping up filming for “Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness” (if they haven’t already), the sequel to the 2016 film but this time, in addition to continuing the adventures of Doctor Strange after surviving Infinity War, it will explore the multiverse in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. For this, it will have the appearance of Elizabeth Olsen as the Scarlet Witch and Xochitl Gomez as América Chavez, a superheroine very connected to this idea of ​​the multiverse. However, the recent rumor adds one more character to the mix.

As the scooper Daniel Ritchman has released on his Patreon (and that Full Circle Cinema has recovered), Monica Rambeau would fall into the role of Teyonah Parris in the film. The character was introduced in “WandaVision,” where she acquired her powers, and will also appear in “The Marvels” alongside Brie Larson as Carol Danvers and Iman Vellani as Kamala Khan. Perhaps it is his connection with Wanda Maximoff how he will appear in the film, but they can always surprise us with an alternative version of the character.

Sam Raimi replaces Scott Derrickson in directing the sequel and is expected to add his experience in horror movies to deliver something terrifying within the standards of the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Benedict Cumberbatch will return as Stephen Strange alongside Benedict Wong as Wong, Rachel McAdams as Christine Palmer or Chiwetel Ejiofor as Mordo. We have the aforementioned appearance of Elizabeth Olsen as the Scarlet Witch (as the film will explore the consequences of “WandaVision” for her) and the introduction to the Marvel Cinematic Universe of America Chavez as Xochitl Gomez. Its premiere is scheduled for March 25, 2022.

Via information | Patreon Daniel Ritchman (Full Circle Cinema)