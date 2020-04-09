Mónica Noguera reacts after being called toxic by Lupillo Rivera | Instagram

The singer Lupillo Rivera sparked controversy after calling his alleged new conquest “toxic” on social networks, the host Monica Noguera who immediately reacted and answered forcefully.

Whoever was Belinda’s supposed ex-boyfriend, Lupillo Rivera, brother of the well-remembered “gang diva”, has branded several women toxic, including those of his own family, his mother and his aunt, as well as other famous drivers of television such as Andrea Legarreta, Galilea Montijo and Lili Estefan.

However, the host who appears on the “Firsthand” show, Monica Noguera she did not remain silent.

It may interest you Lupillo Rivera receives improper proposal in his bed this February 14

He “Bull of the bullfight“she wrote a funny message through her instagram account in which she noted dedicates a song to her” toxics ”

With dedication For my toxic hahahaha .. Who would you dedicate this song to? #LupilloRivera ”, wrote the singer on Instagram

Yesterday was a very important day for the most beautiful beings that God created: WOMEN. And today that together they decided to stop in many places to demand respect, I admire them more. For his conviction, his strength and courage. To the women of my life; My mother, my sisters, MY DAUGHTERS, nieces, aunts, friends, ex-girlfriends, FANS and in general to all women, my total appreciation. I have been raised by a Queen, and for the love that I have for her I RESPECT, VALUE, ADMIRO and I ACKNOWLEDGE. I have seen my sisters grow, cry, and battle to achieve what they have always dreamed of and have shown that they are CHINGONAS. I treat my PRINCESSES as they deserve, so that they know that they should not expect LESS from ANYONE. And so I educate my son, so that he is a man who loves, admires, cares for and respects them. I join and demand RESPECT and JUSTICE for them. For those who are, those who are no longer, for those who will come, for those who STOPPED and for those who DISAPPEARED. #diadelamujer #LupilloRivera # niunamás #niunamenos A shared post by Lupillo Rivera (@lupilloriveraofficial) on Mar 9, 2020 at 8:01 AM PDT

Along with the publication, there is a video where you can listen to a part of the new theme song.

Follow us on Google News, and click on our star

Immediately reactions of the fans and followers of the artist did not wait, however one of the ones that captured the most attention was that of the host Monica Noguera who after noticing his admirer’s message replied to him through his Instagram account

Hold on !!!!!!, wrote the driver followed by several smiley face emoticons.

Follow us on our Facebook and get more from Show!

However, the artist only responded with a loving message sending kisses to the beautiful driver.

It should be noted that the artist He gave a preview of what would be his new theme inspired by the “toxic” giving several examples as mentioned above, however, when he mentioned the presenter, he became discouraged during the song, which is evident that the relationship between the two going from strength to strength.

You can also read Lupillo Rivera and Belinda get carried away by Valentine and relive controversy

Meanwhile, some of the followers of the interpreter of “Noreño” were so excited by the messages exchanged by celebrities that they even asked Monica to say yes to Lupillo.

This rice has already been cooked which is made with Mona .

@monanoguera say yes to @lupilloriveraofficial

.