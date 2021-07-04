Mónica López’s first reaction to her termination of ‘La hora de la 1’

Mónica López on TVE. (Photo: TVE)

The former presenter of the morning TVE, Mónica López, has reacted on her Twitter account to the news that was known last Friday that she was going to stop being the host of La hora de la 1.

“It has been a great pleasure and pride to work with the team from La hora de la 1. They already know how much I admire and adore them. Thank you very much for the displays of affection. I have had an absolutely wonderful year, which I have enjoyed almost every minute. And the almost daggers, ”the meteorologist wrote.

This Saturday, the director of the public channel’s space, Luis Guilera, already wanted to publicly say goodbye to López: “It has been a luxury working these months with Mónica López. The challenge he had was immense and he has overcome it with flying colors. And I say this because I have been by his side these months, every day, many hours. Petons, Mònica ”.

Mónica López has not been in charge of the morning for a year, since she began her journey in the mornings of La 1 last September 2020. This is not the only change that TVE will face for the next season. A few weeks ago, it was already announced that Jesús Cintora was not going to continue in Las cosas clear.

The public channel is going through its worst period, after closing the television season with its all-time low. La 1 already has three seasons losing audience and its news programs have also marked their worst data.

This article originally appeared on The HuffPost and has been updated.

