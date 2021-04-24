Mónica García would take the hotel business “out” and “would raise the estate tax, but not the personal income tax”

The More Madrid candidate to preside over the Community of Madrid, Mónica García, participated this Saturday in the program LaSexta Noche, where he detailed the latest news of the electoral campaign and the proposals of his party.

Regarding his proposals regarding the pandemic, García said: “We would take the hospitality out, and we would put a traffic light, as other communities do. Customer registration, good ventilation, good capacity control. I think there are measures that can reduce the risk indoors and take it outside, make life outside. If you are not able to lower the incidence, do not lower the hospital pressure. We have been collapsed for the last 10 months. “

On his criticism of mass vaccination centers, he said: “We have the best vaccination course in the world which are health centers, primary care, something they do not have in the whole world. Ayuso has taken advantage of the pandemic to give a twist to the decapitalization of health. Why don’t you vaccinate people at your health center? Why don’t you bring the vaccine to the people and not the people to the vaccine? Let your lifelong doctor call you “.

Taxes: ups and downs

In economic terms, García said: “We have two measures regarding taxes, the first to respect them, neither that they end up in an attic or in a B box, but we have to regulate the imbalance that we have in the Community of Madrid. I think it is one den for the most millionaires The Tax Agency has given some touch, you are registered here and take refuge in that den for those who want to pay less. The Estate Tax is one of the tools. We would not touch IRPF because I think that the average Madrilenian is paying what is due, but it is not returned in services. Do not dismantle health, education and social services. First, he would have the house in order: those who have the most cannot receive tax advantages. It’s not fair to sponsor millionaires. I always put the example of the suitcase. If I go with my 83-year-old father and 6-year-old daughter, I take her because I have more strength.

“I think we have made a forceful opposition for the dramatic moment. Not only is there a non-aggression pact, but a collaboration pact. We want Ayuso not to renew and Monastery not to enter Puerta del Sol “, added García.

In this sense, he said: “Let Ayuso count if he aspires to govern with hatred, intolerance and violence because the elections have been called for that, to change his partner in the government.”

The recipe against the extreme right is the one being applied in Europe by “the green and feminist parties, who they talk about what Vox does not want to talk about, of what really matters, of health centers, of education, “he said.