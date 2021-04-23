Monica García passes Twitter with her response to this tweet from ‘Mundo Today’

Capture of the tweet from ‘Mundo Today’ (Photo: TWITTER)

The effects of the Telemadrid debate are still being felt and what happens on Twitter is good proof of this. The candidate of Más Madrid al 4-M, Mónica García, has turned her response to this tweet from Mundo Today into a hit:

The applause for the response of the Madrid candidate to the ironic (and fictitious) has been unanimous:

The tweet that has had so much pull could be a continuation of what happened in reality last Wednesday, the day of the Telemadrid debate. It was then that Rocío Monasterio, a candidate for Vox in the Community of Madrid, surprised hundreds of people on Twitter by stating that she had to explain to Mónica García, from Más Madrid, what the coronavirus was. The striking thing about the matter is that García is a doctor at the Hospital 12 de Octubre.

“You, Mrs. Mónica García, I had to explain to you at a spokespersons meeting what the covid was because you did not find out and you were dedicated to making a proposal on the protection of the Gray cat or on the gender of our toilets Mrs. García was dedicated ”, said Monasterio, provoking the shocked face of the Más Madrid candidate and the laughter of Ángel Gabilondo, from the PSOE.

“I remember perfectly because you have it on my left. Then stop giving lessons on health issues because it is amazing, “continued the far-right candidate.

In fact, shortly before, García had complained because, when the ICUs were collapsed in his hospital due to the pandemic, he came to the Madrid Assembly and Isabel Díaz Ayuso accused him of lying.

