Mónica García makes Ayuso a recommendation after the comments for her running video

The Popular Party presented this past weekend a new campaign video for its candidate for the elections in the Community of Madrid, Isabel Díaz Ayuso.

In it, ‘popular’ politics ran through different emblematic places in Madrid from Puerta del Sol through Zendal, Calle Cuchilleros or the Chamberí neighborhood. In total, more than 33 kilometers, staying less than ten from a marathon.

Since it was published, it generated memes, jokes and comments on social networks. For example, users compared Ayuso to the mythical character of Forrest Gump, but also described his running ways as those of someone not used to this sport.

Precisely about this video, Mónica García, the candidate of Más Madrid for the elections, has been asked in an interview that she has given to the program Buenismo Bien de la Cadena Ser.

The health service has defined Ayuso’s running as that of “someone who does not run normally” and has given him advice for future videos.

“I would have recommended a bike that is easier to disguise that you have not used. I wanted to make a plea to the culture of the effort of Abascal or Casado and, of course, to the freedom of being able to run in a polluted city without parks ”, stated García.

In addition, the representative of Más Madrid has also talked about the photo with a mannequin that Ayuso made during his visit to the public hospitals La Paz and 12 de Octubre: “There is a real thing, and that is that at no time during the pandemic, from the Community of Madrid it has taken pride in public health ”.

