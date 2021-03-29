Mónica García dramatizes her criticism of Ayuso by having a “relaxing cup of coffee with milk” in a 100 Montaditos

“The 100 Montaditos of Europe”. This is what the candidate of Más Madrid considers for the next elections to the Community, Mónica García, who has become the region’s current president, Isabel Díaz Ayuso. The regional leader of Íñigo Errejón’s party has launched these criticisms against the head of the Executive in an act this Monday morning and later has staged them ironically having a coffee with milk in an establishment of this chain.

“Relaxing cup of café con leche in 100 Montaditos”García wrote in his Twitter post, alluding to Ana Botella’s intervention during the presentation of Madrid’s Olympic bid for the 2020 Olympic Games. In addition, he has accompanied the phrase of a photo on the terrace of one of these locals with a cup

Shortly before, the More Madrid candidate for the Presidency had censured the popular leader’s approach to the pandemic. “On May 4 we are playing if we want to continue being the 100 Montaditos of Europe or if we want to be the Community that takes care of public Health and its citizens “, he had raised in an act with trans groups.

In this sense, he had ensured that Díaz Ayuso “is invoking the fourth wave” with its policies and with its “absolutely irresponsible” government that does not adopt the necessary measures to face the pandemic and “allows drunken tourism.”

“It was irresponsible enough calling an election in the middle of the fourth wave and he is already twice as irresponsible when he talks about culture when what he is talking about is the first place of drunkenness in the rest of Europe “, he had stressed in his speech.