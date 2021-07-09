Mónica García denounces how a PP counselor has referred to LGTBI people

Tense session that has taken place this Thursday in the Madrid Assembly, where Isabel Díaz Ayuso has presented her controversial bill with which she has struck down the management and structure of Telemadrid.

In the debate, there has also been talk of the murder of Samuel, the young Galician who was fatally beaten by a group of young people in A Coruña. An act that has generated a wave of indignation and demonstrations throughout the country, one of the most massive in Puerta del Sol.

Mónica García, leader of the opposition, has criticized that Ayuso has not joined “in that clamor for freedom” and has been ugly that he has not said “nor mú” before the escalation of homophobic aggressions.

During the day, García has echoed in his social networks the way in which the new Minister of Social Policies of Ayuso, Concepción Dancausa, has referred to the people of the LGTBI collective.

The counselor has pointed out that how is it possible that the opposition is blaming her “that we do not support people with LGTBI” when they approved two laws in 2016 and “you, in 2021, are proposing a law at the national level.”

“LGTBI people are as important to us as they are to you because they are victims of violence that we will absolutely work to reject,” said the counselor.

Dancausa has referred to LGTBI people as “people with LGTBI” on two occasions, a way of speaking that García has picked up on Twitter. “People don’t ‘have’ LGTBI, they are. What you do have is LGTBIphobia ”, said the leader of Más Madrid in a widely spread tweet.

Eduardo Rubiño, President of the Mas Madrid Parliamentary Group in the Assembly, has been more resounding: “What will the ideology of the new Ayuso Social Policy Councilor be like so that today she has said three times ‘people WITH LGTBI’. You must think it sticks like measles. “

This article originally appeared on The HuffPost and has been updated.

YOU MAY ALSO LIKE