Mónica García answers Ayuso’s challenge that she has been running since she was 10 years old and that she sees patients, not mannequins

The More Madrid candidate for the regional elections on May 4, Mónica García, has answered the challenge about running 10 kilometers launched by the president of the PP and candidate for re-election, Isabel Díaz Ayuso, that she has been running “since she was 10 years old” and that another difference between the two is that see real patients, not mannequins.

From Vallecano Cerro del Tío Pío, García has started the electoral campaign supported by the leader of Más País, Íñigo Errejón, and the spokesperson for Más Madrid in the City Council. There he made mention of the challenge launched by Ayuso in relation to his career in the electoral spot after the ‘popular’ has affirmed that he was running for two days “from 7 to 15 hours”.

“What I’m going to say to the More Madrid candidate is that maybe she doesn’t like the way she’s seen, I don’t like the way she thinks. I show him that this (his spot) is true“, Ayuso has launched.

The glove has been collected by García, who has reminded him that he has been running since he was 10 years old, who has done a 400-meter hurdle, long jump … And another difference is that the More Madrid candidate shows off a “decent policy” after being in hospitals and health centers “seeing patients, not mannequins”. “Any challenge he makes me is an honor for me,” said Mónica García.