Mónica García, a doctor to cure Sol

“We are collapsed, the hospital situation is extreme.” This was confessed by Mónica García in the middle of March last year, with the ICUs full at the Doce de Octubre hospital. The anesthetist had never seen anything like this in her life. And with an image that you will never forget from those days: the patients alone, without their families. With another anger always inside him: the years of cuts and the increasingly diminished system of Madrid’s public health.

This doctor is clear that this can only be changed through politics. That is why it entered this world through the demands of the White Tide, making the leap to institutions after 15-M. He always confesses that he embarked when he saw how the waiting lists increased and how the vulture funds took the money. Now he faces “fireproof”, as they say in his environment, this 4-M.

The public is a philosophy of life for her. He wants to get to Puerta del Sol with More Madrid to change the model established by the Popular Party for 26 years in the Community and the polls are not going badly for him and on the rise: he is third, after the PP and the PSOE, with enough difference over United We Can. Supposedly the ‘morados’ were her great rivals for this 4-M on the same spectrum, but she is fighting for more votes with the socialists disoriented by the strategy of Ángel Gabilondo and La Moncloa. Every day that passes and his figure is known more, they argue from Más Madrid, they fill the bag with more ballots. And the campaign has radically changed since the Cadena SER debate, with the left now thinking that it can achieve it.

Came to politics through the White Tide

García did not think a couple of years ago that he would be the headliner precisely. So the list was led one weaning …

