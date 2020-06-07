See you in mortal flesh, still in phase 1, on the terrace of the least posh bar in the pijísima plaza de La Moraleja, in Madrid, near the set from where the interviewee has told us the worst data of the pandemic every weekend. This is his first public outing since the running of the bulls and, despite the mask, there are not a few who recognize his green eyes and do not take his eyes off him. She pretends not to notice and gives herself to the talk with the same dose of cordiality as reserve and caution. It is clear immediately. There is no way: off-the-record tells you what you want. Recorder running, only what she wants. You clear the rules, what follows is the result of the pleasant combat.

Why do you write books?

At first out of curiosity, to challenge myself, to see if I was capable. Now, almost, out of necessity. With Twitter micro stories I started to let go, but the passage to the book made me dizzy. Not so much for exposing myself, but for losing credibility, for saying to myself: what are you getting into? And yet when I put it on, I rediscovered myself. In an informative, you are corseted with the corset of reality and rigor. Books get me to take off that corset, and not just that one. I have discovered that I am braver than I thought, and I love it.

Did you think so chicken?

I have always been afraid of sinning in cowardice, of not daring to do things. But with the decisions, the years and the life, I have seen that I am not so much.

Confirm or deny me that the literary prizes of chimes are given in advance.

If it’s for me, I’ll give it up. It is the first time that I have submitted an award, I did not know what was going to happen. Upside down. I’ve always had the feeling of stepping on the scrub. I am a girl from Elche who suddenly arrives in Madrid; suddenly he practices on TVE; suddenly they sign her for TV. It always seems to me that I am doing things that do not correspond to me. But, in the end, even if only by age, you say to yourself: everything still responds to work.

Do we have impostor syndrome?

That feeling of stepping on the scrub happens more to us women. It is a change of mentality that we have to make ourselves. Questioning our work, our worth, our talent like anyone, but not being our worst enemy. I am not one of those who scourge myself, but I think it is part of our education. So when you surprise yourself brave and say: come on, I’ll play it and throw it forward, I like it. Because most of the time it works out well. And I’m not talking about being successful or selling books, but rather that learning pays off.

‘THE NAKED LIFE’

Thus, in hides, as the title of her new book (Planeta) says Mónica Carrillo (Elche, Alicante, 43 years old) in her novels, three to date. Bregada in her famous Twitter micro stories, where she gathers almost half a million followers, the host of the Antena 3 weekend news reports says she has been crying home for several nights, telling us live the worst and best of the pandemic, and having learned Bisbal’s ‘Bulería’ at the piano during the running of the bulls to kill anxiety and boredom. At the moment, the only thing he sings is the news.

Words are its raw material. How do you handle them?

Pampering them. Each one matters. How it fits, how it works, how it sounds. To me they are like the pieces of a puzzle. With each book, I try to grow. And I learn by challenging myself. With the first, it was the creation of a voice of its own, the monologue of a single character speaking to himself. The second is to give a dog a voice as the protagonist. In this third, the challenge has been to make a choral novel, to give voice to more voices.

So you are learning to be a novelist by novelizing.

Mmm, something like that. The headline is good, but don’t throw me away, I’ll see you coming. Let’s say I am in continuous learning. In this and in everything.

In his book he plays with family and partner secrets. How secret is your private life? In Google there is an assortment of news from pink to yellow about it.

Look, I’m struggling, but I’ve grown older. I do not care to the point that I am funny. I spent some time self-convincing myself that nobody recognized me. I wanted to remain protected by anonymity because I am reserved and shy, but over the years, you learn not to enter where you don’t want to. I was very embarrassing. I didn’t like going to the blackboard at school and being looked at.

Well now you are the blackboard in person.

Sure. And deep down, I like it. It is contradictory, because on the one hand I have overcome my fears, but in times of overexposure, I bet not for lying, of course, but for the right to reserve the mystery. Because each one has its mysteries and makes them known to whoever they consider.

Well, it is public and notorious that Matías Prats is his oldest partner.

Haha. Matías and I have absolute complicity and trust. We know each other, we respect each other and we love each other very much. We spur ourselves, support and sustain ourselves, in good and bad. He is the ideal professional couple, yes.

How much does an exclusive ‘put’ on it?

More than an exclusive, that sometimes we lose respect for that and other words, it makes me be there, communicating, telling people what is happening, feeling the responsibility that they trust you. But yes, that current adrenaline of an electoral night, for example, makes me feel a lot.

How many “historical days” have you narrated?

Well, and weddings of the century and parties of the century … That hyperbole squeaks a lot. Obviously, someone sneaks in, but we try to take care of the language. I have a work group that we try to flee from common places, type in broad daylight, how could it be otherwise, or the abusive use of adjectives.

Do you leave adjectives for books?

Yes. The information requires rigor and explanatory clarity. Our job is to assimilate current information and complexity and make it affordable. For books I leave emotion, passion and absolute freedom.

Work the weekend. Do you disconnect from Monday to Friday?

No. I’m quite a junkie of information. I have a love-hate relationship with my mobile. On the one hand, it is a way to stay informed instantly. On the other hand, it steals your time and distracts you from what is important. When I write I have to force myself not to look at it.

Have you swallowed any hoax?

Yes. The other day a fake Time cover on Twitter, with the face of Hitler and the mustache with the effigy of Trump. It came from a credible source, but I was warned and I deleted the tweet right away.

What fault do we journalists have for continuing to rumble?

It is a difficult time for journalism, with the hoaxes and political tension that is transferred to society and linked to the media. We don’t have it easy, but this is a long-distance race and you have to weather the storm and take on the criticism. We cannot like everyone. We have to do an exercise of responsibility and honesty and, although it may sound topical, work for a better society. When we say that without journalism there is no democracy, I believe it. For that we are.

You know they look at her. Does your face hurt from being so pretty?

Not the face, the head: I am very migraineous. I have never been very aware of the image I project because I have a very good view. I know my limitations well, but I have made a pact with myself and I like what I see.

It takes a lot of self-esteem to advertise creams.

You see? There it enters again the one of stepping on the scrubbing. When they offered it to me, I thought about it a lot, because of what you get into. The internal debate I have before, but once I launch myself, for all. Also, you can not imagine what I laugh at myself with the memes that my friends make me from the ads.