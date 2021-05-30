Monica and Chandler are related in real life

This is how a famous genealogy website has discovered itToday comes to HBO ‘Friends: The Reunion’



Matthew perry Y Courteney cox they became husband and wife in ‘Friends’ over the course of the series. However, the actors are actually distant cousins, according to ancestry experts.

The two stars known as Monica and Chandler respectively are eleventh cousins, researchers at the online genealogy website MyHeritage have found.

They have discovered that Perry and Cox share distant relatives, William Osbern Haskell III and Ellen Haskell, who married and lived in England about 500 years ago, the company told CNN. Ellen and her two children immigrated to the United States from England in 1635. One son, Roger, is a direct ancestor of Courteney, and the second son, William, is a direct ancestor of Matthew, they said. The connection is made through Cox’s mother, Courteney Copeland, and Perry’s father, John Bennett Perry.

Perry and Cox played one of the most beloved couples in sitcom history. Its characters, Chandler Bing and Monica Geller, began dating in the middle of the 10 years of ‘Friends’, married in the seventh season and became parents in the final episode of the show.

“We went into this line very thoroughly, we verified each name. We found a lot of records to back it up, and we are confident that they are related,” Roi Mandel, MyHeritage head of research, told CNN. But while uncovering the couple’s bond required a significant amount of research, it’s not especially unusual. “This isn’t a surprise. It makes sense that when you go back so many generations, the chances of people being connected are higher,” he said. Mandel.

To find the connection, the company used various databases containing billions of historical records, including birth and death certificates. He even found that both actors are distant relatives of singer Lady Gaga!

Today comes the special ‘Friends: The Reunion’, where the cast of the series has come together for a unique special program.

Cox said on ‘Good Morning America’ this week that the experience of being back on the old set of the show “was so emotional that we started crying.”

