Mongolian wolves prefer to feed on wild animals than cattle

At the beginning of February, Spain took an important step towards wolf hunting ban by agreeing that this carnivore be included in the List of Wild Species under the Special Protection Regime (LESRPE), thanks to the support of scientists and ecologists. If this initiative is fully processed, the canid would no longer be considered a game species in all the country.

However, the proposal, which is not yet binding, faces autonomous communities and farmers due to attacks on flocks, especially in Asturias, Castilla y León, Cantabria and Galicia. But this animosity towards the wolves is not new and it is not produced only in our country.

We were able to show that 89% of the diet of wolves in Mongolia consisted of wild ungulates, predominantly Siberian roe deer.

Nina Tiralla, biologist

In MongoliaFor example, where only three million people live together with 40 million grazing animals that provide not only food, but also the only source of income for more than half of the population, it is nomadic cattle herders who show more hostility to this canid.

To understand the conflict, a team of German scientists studied the feeding ecology of these animals, information that until now was scarce. Ultimately, the scientists analyzed what the mongolian wolves (Canis lupus), although previous studies had shown in the interior of central Asia the main diet of these predators consisted of cattle.

For this, the group, led by the biologist Nina Tiralla from the University of Göttingen, Germany, analyzed 137 wolf droppings collected in the north of the country, in the Khentii mountain range, during field work carried out between 2008 and 2012. “We were able to show that 89% of the wolf’s diet consisted of in wild ungulates, predominantly Siberian roe deer ”, reveals Tiralla.

The results, published in the journal Mammalian Biology, confirm that the siberian roe deer (Capreolus pygargus) was the most important prey species, followed by Red Deer (Cervus elaphus) and the wild pig (Sus scrofa). “The remaining 11% consisted of small mammals like hares or mice ”, indicates the researcher.

Although the presence of insects and berry in the feces, the work found no evidence of domestic ungulates in the wolf’s diet. “This was surprising to us because other studies had shown that grazing animals are the main food source for wolves,” says Tiralla.

Khentii mountain range, north of Mongolia, where the field work has been carried out. / Nina Tiralla

More natural areas, better for everyone

The research thus reveals that when there is a choice, wolves in Mongolia – a country that has suffered a decline in wildlife populations for decades, mostly due to unsustainable hunting – prefer to feed on wild animals rather than attack livestock.

Scientists conclude that when wolves live in a species-rich, semi-natural landscape with sufficient prey they pose very little threat to livestock

According to the researchers, the key difference between this study and others could lie in the location and situation of the animals. Unlike previous studies on Mongolian wolves, the samples examined in this work come from semi-natural regions, that is, ecosystems modified by humans but with a high diversity of species.

“Although there is also a supply of grazing animals there, wolves seem to prefer wild animals such as the Siberian roe deer as prey, possibly because they are easier and less dangerous to hunt,” the authors explain.

Scientists conclude that when wolves live in a semi-natural landscape and rich in species with sufficient prey represent a very low threat for livestock. The authors further suggest that this situation could apply not only in Mongolia, but also in other countries.

Therefore, semi-natural habitats with a diverse fauna of wild animals are important to limit the predation of livestock.

Reference:

Nina Tiralla et al. “Feeding ecology of the wolf (Canis lupus) in a near-natural ecosystem in Mongolia” Mammalian Biology

Rights: Creative Commons.