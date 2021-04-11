Monfils, out of the Monte Carlo Masters 1000 due to injury

The French Gaël monfils, tenth favorite and number 13 in the world, announced this Sunday his withdrawal from Monte Carlo Tennis Masters 1000 before the start of the tournament due to a calf injury.

Monfils He explained, in a message on his Twitter account, that he had been suffering from discomfort in his right calf for days, which was amplified in training on Saturday. An ultrasound “has confirmed the extent of the injury,” so “I am forced to delay my return to competition,” he added.

Monfils, with emotional and anxiety problems, he has not played a game since his elimination in the first round of the Australian Open last February, and had to debut in the first round against the Spanish Pablo Andújar.

On Saturday morning he had trained against the Serbian Miomir kecmanovic, number 46 in the world, and had shown great signs of nervousness.