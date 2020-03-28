Stan Wawrinka turns 35 today. For a moment, this starter has made many of us older, but time passes for everyone and the Swiss has long since stopped being a junior. Of course, it stays very well, as his great friend reminds him Gael Monfils in this congratulatory video. “You are like good wine, every year you are better,” says the Frenchman. Well, that, congratulations and to continue training hard for when all this chaos passes. How you miss that setback!

