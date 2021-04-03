Monfils and Svitolina will marry in July

Updated 04/03/2021 – 20:14

On February 20, Gael Monfils and Elina Svitolina announced on their social networks that they would break their relationship to take opposite paths. The two were going through a game and results slump on their respective circuits.

This saturday They have surprised everyone by confirming their marriage bond for the next month of July. Svitolina is seen in the Swiss Alps alongside her fiancé wearing a diamond ring.

The ukrainian has quickly forgotten his loss last Thursday in the Miami Open semifinals against Ashley Barty. For his part, Monfils has not played a match since he gave up on his Australian Open debut against Finn Emil Ruusuvuori. He has not won a match since Dubi’s quarterfinals, in February 2020, when he beat his compatriot Richard Gasquet.