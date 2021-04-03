Monfils and Svitolina, from the announcement of separation to the wedding in a month

“He said yes”, tweets the French Gael monfils. Next, a heart to “Madame Monfils”, who will be the Ukrainian Elina Svitolina. Tag (hashtag) # julio2021.

“Yes!!! At the beginning of our forever, ”she points out.

Wedding in tennis. It comes after the reflection that both took when in February they announced that they were leaving it to give themselves space. “Gael and I have decided to take a break from our relationship. The decision was incredibly difficult, because we continue to love each other, ”explained Elina.

And love went back that match-ball to prevail just over a month later. Gael Monfils, 34, and Elina Svitolina, 26, are getting married. She had already shown off her engagement ring after a win at the recent Miami tournament.