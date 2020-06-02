June 2, 2020 | 11:29 am

Western Union made a purchase offer for MoneyGram and caused the shares of both companies, dedicated to money transfers, to increase.

MoneyGram shares climb 38.22% this Tuesday, the second largest daily rise in its history, only surpassed by an increase of 167.69% on June 2, 2019. MoneyGram shares are trading at $ 3.58 at 10:30 a.m.

Western Union stocks are up 11.64% at $ 23.12, the best daily performance for Western Union stocks since July 26, 2009.

Western Union is seeking to acquire MoneyGram International in a transaction that would bring together two of the largest providers of money transfer services in the United States, according to information from Bloomberg.

The money transfer business has come under pressure as more people use online payments. New financial technology companies are fierce competition from established companies. Meanwhile, policymakers intend to cut the fees associated with the movement of money worldwide.

Dallas-based MoneyGram struggled during the COVID-19 pandemic, forcing it to shut down operations worldwide as governments imposed containment orders. While MoneyGram has fueled digital transactions, they accounted for just 18% of its money transfers in the first quarter, the company reported last month.

Governments and regulators have tried to reduce the cost of remittances, which often cater to migrants who do not have access to traditional bank accounts. On average, it costs $ 6.79 for every $ 100 in remittances sent abroad, according to World Bank data.

Ant Financial Services Group, the Chinese financial services conglomerate, agreed to acquire MoneyGram in 2017, but dropped the deal after national security regulators rejected it.