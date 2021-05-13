MoneyGram partners with Coinme to expand access to cryptocurrencies

MoneyGram (NASDAQ: MGI), a leading player in the cross-border P2P payment and money transfer market, announced today that it is partnering with Coinme, operator of the largest licensed cryptocurrency cash exchange in the US, to enable customers to buy cryptocurrencies with cash and withdraw cryptocurrency holdings for cash at thousands of retail stores in the US.

Looking for quick news, tips, and market analysis? Sign up for the Invezz newsletter today.

According to the press release, there are fewer than 20,000 cryptocurrency kiosks in the world today and the two companies plan to expand access to cryptocurrencies by creating thousands of new outlets to buy and sell bitcoin and other digital cryptocurrencies.

Timeline for launch

Plans call for launching the service at select MoneyGram locations starting in the US in the coming weeks. The services will be offered for Bitcoin initially with plans for the additional cryptocurrencies to be available shortly thereafter.

The association also has plans to offer similar services in some international markets in the second half of 2021.

The management of the company

“This innovative partnership opens our business to a whole new customer segment, as we are the first to pioneer a crypto-to-cash model by building a bridge with Coinme to connect bitcoin to local fiat currency,” said Alex Holmes, President and CEO of MoneyGram. “Our unique global network is an incredibly valuable asset, and we are excited to open our platform to Coinme as we increasingly seek to capture new growth by monetizing our network for new use cases.”