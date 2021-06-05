Money Market Funds See More Inflows As Bank Reserves Rise

By Thyagaraju Adinarayan

LONDON, Jun 4 (Reuters) – Money market funds and equities saw nearly similar inflows, the latest BofA flow statistics showed on Friday, in a puzzling investment trend amid growing concern over a reduction in stimulus from BofA. central banks.

America’s banking system is swimming in nearly $ 4 trillion of reserves, and a large chunk of that is likely flowing into money market funds, which are sucking up the cash and finding fewer options to invest it.

About $ 16 billion went to money market funds in the week through Wednesday, on top of $ 68 billion the week before, BofA said, citing data from EPFR.

Flows to stocks were also seen, albeit at a slower pace, BofA’s data analysis showed. The shares attracted $ 14.7 billion, mainly from the banking and materials sectors, which generally benefit from an inflationary environment.

That has helped Europe, which posted $ 2.3 billion in inflows.

Fund managers have gradually shifted to stocks that normally benefit from rate hikes, growth and inflation, such as banks and energy, which make up a large part of European stock indices.

The slowdown in flows to stock exchanges occurred mostly in technology-focused funds. Tech stocks are particularly sensitive to rate hike expectations because their value is highly dependent on future earnings, which see greater discounts when rates rise.

BofA expects market trends in the second half of the year to shift from “quantitative easing to quantitative tightening” and from “inflation to stagflation” – that is, price increases despite a slowdown in economic activity.

BofA noted that US retail sales soared 20% above pre-pandemic levels, while employment figures showed 8 million fewer jobs than in February 2020.

(Reporting by Thyagaraju Adinarayan; Edited in Spanish by Ricardo Figueroa)